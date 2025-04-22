After the announcement of her forthcoming album Adventure Club last month, Laura Jane Grace and her band have finally detailed a North American tour.

The tour will begin in June in Madison, TN. Following eight American dates, Grace will be supporting Murder by Death's farewell tour with two Canadian stops in Toronto (June 21) and Montreal (June 22) this summer, before continuing with the rest of her tour in August. Grace will return to Canada after three stateside dates to perform shows in her home-away-from-home, Winnipeg (August 5), Saskatoon (August 6), Edmonton (August 8) Calgary (August 9), Kelowna (August 10), Vancouver (August 12) and Victoria (August 13) before finishing the rest up in the US. Grace will be joined by Trapper Schoepp and Team Nonexistent on all August dates.

To celebrate the tour announcement, Grace has also shared her new record's latest single "Active Trauma." Listen to that below, where you'll also find the tour schedule.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time following presales that begin Wednesday (April 23) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here.

Laura Jane Grace Tour Dates:

06/07 Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl (Jorts Fest)

06/08 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indy

06/10 Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

06/11 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

06/13 Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

06/14 Albany, NY - Empire Live

06/16 S. Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

06/16 Buffalo, NY - Electric City

06/21 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club ^

06/22 Montreal, QC - Studio TD ^

08/01 Peoria, IL - Scottish Right Theater *

08/02 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

09/03 Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center *

08/05 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *

08/06 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub *

08/08 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room *

08/09 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage *

08/10 Kelowna, BC - Revelry *

08/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

08/13 Victoria, BC - Sticky Wicket *

08/15 Missoula, MT - Monk's Bar *

08/16 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall *

08/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *

08/19 Casper, WY - Oil City Beer Company *

08/24 Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheeler's Backyard & BB *

08/25 Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub *

08/26 Houston, TX - The Heights Theater *

08/27 Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live *

* with Trapper Schoepp and Team Nonexistent

^ with Murder by Death