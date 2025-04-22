Deltron 3030 — the supergroup of Del the Funky Homosapien, Kid Koala and Dan the Automator — are celebrating 25 years of their seminal self-titled album by taking it on a tour across North America this summer.

Playing their self-titled effort in full on the road, everything kicks off on July 18 in Kid Koala's hometown of Vancouver. The West Coast trio continue the homeland tour from there, hitting up a bunch of California locales before making their way east. After they play Detroit in September, they'll cross the border back into Canada for back-to-back nights in Toronto (September 28) and Montreal (September 29). The tour later wraps up in NYC in early October.

Fans can sign up for presale access here ahead of its launch at 10 a.m. tomorrow (April 23), or wait till the general on-sale begins this Friday, April 25. See the schedule below.

Deltron 3030 2025 Tour Dates:

07/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

07/19 Seattle, WA - Summer Concerts at the Pier

07/21 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

07/23 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

07/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

07/26 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

07/27 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

09/24 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

09/25 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

09/27 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

09/28 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

09/29 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

10/02 Boston, MA - Big Night Live

10/03 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/04 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

10/06 New York, NY - Webster Hall