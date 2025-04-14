Charli XCX has seemingly confirmed that Lorde's long-anticipated new album will be coming out in summer 2025.

Charli brought out Lorde during her Coachella set this weekend (April 12), and the two performed their collaborative remix of "Girl, so confusing" (the best song of 2024).

At the end of the song, Charli announced to the crowd, "Lorde summer 2025!"

This is seeming confirmation that the album Lorde has been teasing will be out this summer. Lorde recently wiped her socials clean — often a hint that a pop star's new era is about to begin — and shared a snippet of new music on her TikTok. Hear that snippet below.

Lorde has been teasing new music since early 2023. Her most recent album was 2021's Solar Power, at which point she appeared on Exclaim!'s cover.