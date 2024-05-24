Folk and Country
Watch Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Cover "The Way I Feel" at Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Canadian artists paid tribute to Gordon Lightfoot in Toronto last night (May 23), and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson made previously...
Wyatt C. Louis Finds Growth and Grace on 'Chandler'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Wyatt C. Louis fills their lungs with Chinook winds and breathes new life into the hulking behemoth that is modern indie folk with their de...
Sufjan Stevens Details 'Seven Swans' 20th Anniversary Reissue
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
In 2004, Sufjan Stevens released his banjo-forward, extra-Christian fourth studio album Seven Swans. Now, 20 years later, the album is gett...
Leif Vollebekk Details New Album 'Revelation'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Smooth crooning Montreal singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Leif Vollebekk is back with plans for a new album due September 27 on...
Morgan Wallen Neon Bar Sign Denied by Nashville City Council over Controversies
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
In addition to being due in court this August following his arrest for allegedly throwing a chair off of Eric Church's rooftop bar, Morgan...
Beth Gibbons Looks to a Lost Future on 'Lives Outgrown'
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Beth Gibbons is like a ghost. Probing the shadowy spaces of bereavement, her songs are articulated through weary quivers, moans and wails....
Five Must-See Artists at the 2024 Canmore Folk Music Festival
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Claiming the title of Alberta's longest-running folk music festival, the Canmore Folk Music Festival is gorgeously situated in the Rocky...
Kaia Kater's 'Strange Medicine' Is a Healing Epic
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Back in 2018, Kaia Kater's third album 'Grenades' sent a ripple through the folk and roots music world, earning her Polaris and Juno ...