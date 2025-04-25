John Mulaney is taking the title of his latest Netflix venture Everybody's Live with John Mulaney seriously, as the comedian has detailed an upcoming stand-up comedy tour that will take him across 31 cities in North America this year.
UPDATE (4/25, 10:25 a.m. ET): Tickets are on sale now, and Mulaney has added two Toronto shows: September 4, plus a late show after his already-announced performance on September 5. See the updated schedule below.
The John Mulaney: Mister Whatever tour will kick off in Newark, NJ, in June. Weaving in and out of the US and Canada throughout the summer, Mulaney will headline the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Winnipeg (July 19), Edmonton (July 20) and Halifax (August 10) before making a stop at Toronto's Massey Hall on September 5. He will conclude the Canadian comedy festival leg of his tour in Vancouver (September 13) before continuing the rest of his dates stateside into the end of the year.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning Wednesday (April 23) at 10 a.m. local time using the code MISTER. Tickets for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival are already available to purchase here.
John Mulaney Tour Dates:
06/27 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
06/28th Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino
06/29 Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Theater
07/18 Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
07/19 Winnipeg, MB - Assiniboine Park - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
07/20 Edmonton, AB - Kinsmen Park - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
08/07 New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
08/08 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/09 Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
08/10 Halifax, NS - Halifax Citadel Garrison Grounds - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
09/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (early show)
09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (late show)
09/06 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
09/13 Vancouver, BC Brockton Oval - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
09/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
09/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
09/25 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theater
09/26 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theater
09/27 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theater
10/04 Durham, NC - DPAC
10/05 Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
10/10 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
10/11 Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live Park Theater
10/12 San Diego, CA - Rady Shell
10/16 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
10/23 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
10/24 Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - Palace Theatre
10/25 Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - Palace Theatre
11/07 Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/08 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
11/13 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/14 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/22 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
11/23 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
12/06 Tampa, FL - Straz Center
12/07 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
12/11 Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater
12/12 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/18 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
12/19 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
12/20 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem