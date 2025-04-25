John Mulaney is taking the title of his latest Netflix venture Everybody's Live with John Mulaney seriously, as the comedian has detailed an upcoming stand-up comedy tour that will take him across 31 cities in North America this year.

UPDATE (4/25, 10:25 a.m. ET): Tickets are on sale now, and Mulaney has added two Toronto shows: September 4, plus a late show after his already-announced performance on September 5. See the updated schedule below.

The John Mulaney: Mister Whatever tour will kick off in Newark, NJ, in June. Weaving in and out of the US and Canada throughout the summer, Mulaney will headline the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Winnipeg (July 19), Edmonton (July 20) and Halifax (August 10) before making a stop at Toronto's Massey Hall on September 5. He will conclude the Canadian comedy festival leg of his tour in Vancouver (September 13) before continuing the rest of his dates stateside into the end of the year.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning Wednesday (April 23) at 10 a.m. local time using the code MISTER. Tickets for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival are already available to purchase here.

Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here.

John Mulaney Tour Dates:

06/27 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

06/28th Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

06/29 Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Theater

07/18 Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

07/19 Winnipeg, MB - Assiniboine Park - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

07/20 Edmonton, AB - Kinsmen Park - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

08/07 New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

08/08 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/09 Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

08/10 Halifax, NS - Halifax Citadel Garrison Grounds - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

09/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (early show)

09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (late show)

09/06 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

09/13 Vancouver, BC Brockton Oval - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

09/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

09/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

09/25 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theater

09/26 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theater

09/27 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theater

10/04 Durham, NC - DPAC

10/05 Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

10/10 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

10/11 Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live Park Theater

10/12 San Diego, CA - Rady Shell

10/16 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

10/23 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10/24 Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - Palace Theatre

10/25 Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - Palace Theatre

11/07 Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/08 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

11/13 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/14 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/22 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

11/23 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

12/06 Tampa, FL - Straz Center

12/07 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

12/11 Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater

12/12 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

12/18 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

12/19 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

12/20 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem