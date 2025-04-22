Elvis Costello had previously mapped out an American tour with the Imposters and Charlie Sexton, and now, they're adding a second leg that includes a stop in Toronto this fall.
The Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello tour will begin with a summer leg from June 12 to July 12, before starting up again in September. The newly announced jaunt will begin on September 18 at Bethlehem, PA's Wind Creek Event Centre, before travelling up the East Coast. The lone Canadian date takes place September 26 at Massey Hall in Toronto, before dipping back south of the border to tour much of the rest of the East Coast and the Midwest. The tour will end on October 22 at Steelhouse Omaha in Omaha, NE.
The Radio Soul! tour will have Costello focus on songs between 1977's My Aim Is True and 1986's Blood and Chocolate. "For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago," Costello said in a press release. "Among them, 'Radio Soul,' the first draft of what eventually became 'Radio Radio.'"
Artist presale for the new dates begins tomorrow (April 23) and general on-sale starts April 25, both at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Costello's website.
Check out the fall run of Radio Soul! dates below.
Elvis Costello and the Imposters 2025 Tour Dates:
09/18 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
09/19 Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center
09/21 Brookville, NY - LIU Tilles Center for The Performing Arts
09/22 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/24 Hartford, CT - Mortensen Hall at The Bushnell
09/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
09/27 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
09/29 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre
09/30 Durham, NC - DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center)
10/2 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
10/3 Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center
10/5 Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
10/7 Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre
10/9 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/10 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
10/12 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
10/14 Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre
10/16 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
10/17 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
10/19 Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater
10/20 Minneapolis, MN - Northrop Auditorium
10/22 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha