Elvis Costello had previously mapped out an American tour with the Imposters and Charlie Sexton, and now, they're adding a second leg that includes a stop in Toronto this fall.

The Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello tour will begin with a summer leg from June 12 to July 12, before starting up again in September. The newly announced jaunt will begin on September 18 at Bethlehem, PA's Wind Creek Event Centre, before travelling up the East Coast. The lone Canadian date takes place September 26 at Massey Hall in Toronto, before dipping back south of the border to tour much of the rest of the East Coast and the Midwest. The tour will end on October 22 at Steelhouse Omaha in Omaha, NE.

The Radio Soul! tour will have Costello focus on songs between 1977's My Aim Is True and 1986's Blood and Chocolate. "For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago," Costello said in a press release. "Among them, 'Radio Soul,' the first draft of what eventually became 'Radio Radio.'"

Artist presale for the new dates begins tomorrow (April 23) and general on-sale starts April 25, both at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Costello's website.

Check out the fall run of Radio Soul! dates below.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters 2025 Tour Dates:

09/18 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

09/19 Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center

09/21 Brookville, NY - LIU Tilles Center for The Performing Arts

09/22 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/24 Hartford, CT - Mortensen Hall at The Bushnell

09/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

09/27 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

09/29 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

09/30 Durham, NC - DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center)

10/2 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

10/3 Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

10/5 Roanoke, VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

10/7 Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

10/9 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/10 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

10/12 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/14 Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre

10/16 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

10/17 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

10/19 Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

10/20 Minneapolis, MN - Northrop Auditorium

10/22 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha