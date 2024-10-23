Barack Obama is a big music guy, since he absolutely insists that he curates his own biannual playlists, despite many accusations to the contrary. Now, the former president has followed in the footsteps of many hip-hop fans before him by rapping some of Eminem's "Lose Yourself."

Kamala Harris held a campaign rally yesterday (October 22) in Detroit, MI. Barack Obama spoke at the event, and Eminem introduced him.

Following a very brief speech from Eminem, Obama walked out to "Lose Yourself." After dapping up Eminem, Obama hyped up the crowd for a moment before saying, "I have done a lot of rallies, so I don't usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem. I notice my palms are sweaty / Knees weak, arms are heavy / Vomit on my sweater already, mom's spaghetti / I'm nervous but on the surface I look calm and ready / To drop bombs but I keep on forgetting."

He even hummed a bit of the beat and added, "Love me some Eminem."

Cool! Now do the "shall we have a little line" bit from "365"! Watch it all go down below.