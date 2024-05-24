Hip-Hop
Five Must-Sees Acts at TD Toronto Jazz Fest 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Celebrating its 37th year, TD Toronto Jazz Fest is scattering some heat across the city, celebrating the best in hip-hop, Afrobeat, alterna...
Travis Scott and Live Nation Settle All Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuits
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of the 10 concertgoers who died during the fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott's...
Cassie Responds to Diddy Assault Video Leak: "Open Your Heart to Believing Victims the First Time"
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
R&B singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, in November, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and...
Diddy Facing Sixth High-Profile Sexual Assault Lawsuit in Six Months
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After recently apologizing for ex-girlfriend Cassie's claims of abuse — that he had previously denied were true — in light of an unearthed...
Here's Chet Hanks Explaining the Drake/Kendrick Feud to Tom Hanks
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Anyone who has been following Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud in the past couple months has probably had to explain the whole ordeal to...
Diddy Is Now Apologizing for Things He Previously Denied
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
After footage of Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie leaked online, the rapper has now shared a statement apo...
Vince Staples Details New Album 'Dark Times,' Shares Single "Shame on the Devil"
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Vince Staples has announced a new album and shared its lead single. 'Dark Times' arrives this Friday (May 24), and a video for "Shame on the...
daysormay Preview Sophomore Album 'MODERATION' with New Single "SIMMER"
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Vancouver three-piece daysormay have announced their sophomore album, previewed today by new single "SIMMER." 'MODERATION' arrives September...