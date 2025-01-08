New year, new music and new concerts! As our concert checklists have been set back to zero, Montreal is here with all of your live music needs, offering a hearty selection of concerts to look forward to throughout the new year. From anniversary tours to residencies, here are 10 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Montreal in 2025.

Silverstein

L'Olympia, February 15

Buy tickets here

It's been 25 years since post-hardcore troupe Silverstein formed in Burlington, ON — so what better way to celebrate that milestone than with a tour in support of their new double album? The band will make their way across the US before concluding the tour with a final stop at Montreal's L'Olympia in February.

Nemahsis

Théâtre Fairmount, February 21

Buy tickets here

Exclaim! New Faves alum Nemahsis is following her independently released debut album Verbathim (one of Exclaim!'s favourite albums of 2024) with a headlining tour, which will finish in Montreal after an 11-show run across the US and Canada.

Mustafa

Le National, February 27

Buy tickets here

After a single Toronto show last October following the release of his latest album Dunya, Toronto poet Mustafa kicks off his first-ever world tour in February. The tour will bring the recent Exclaim! cover star and former Regent Park resident across the US before he makes his one and only Canadian stop at Montreal's Le National.

Wolf Parade

Bar Le Ritz PDB, March 7-9

Buy tickets here, here and here

Wolf Parade are also celebrating an anniversary with a tour: their debut album Apologies to the Queen Mary turns 20 this year, and the quartet are marking the occasion with a three-night residency in their hometown of Montreal. Tickets are currently sold out, so now's the time to pull strings to nab a ticket to see the hometown heroes perform once again.

The Weather Station

Théâtre Beanfield, March 27

Buy tickets here

Fellow Toronto-resident Exclaim! cover star Tamara Lindeman — a.k.a. the Weather Station — will make a stop in Montreal this March after the release of her forthcoming new album Humanhood, which arrives January 17 via Next Door Records / Fat Possum Records.

Kylie Minogue

Centre Bell, March 30

Buy tickets here

Relax, Kylie Minogue is in town! The Australian pop star continues the Tension era by bringing the Tension II tour up north. Padam? Padam.

Shakira

Centre Bell, May 20

Buy tickets here

After cancelling her 2024 North American tour due to logistical issues, Shakira proves that her hips truly do not lie as she will finally kick off her rescheduled tour in support of her first album in seven years next May.

Pixies

MTELUS, July 8–9

Buy tickets here and here

Despite releasing their latest record The Night the Zombies Came in October, the Pixies promised to perform Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde in full on their upcoming tour. The band will be embarking on a two-day residency at MTELUS this summer before joining My Chemical Romance in Toronto in August.

Tyler, the Creator

Centre Bell, July 22

Buy tickets here

Tyler, the Creator also dropped an album at the end of October, but that late-in-the-year release did not stop CHROMAKOPIA from finding itself on Exclaim!'s best albums of 2024. Tyler will come to Montreal with Lil Yatchy and Paris Texas as support.