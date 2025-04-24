HAIM have confirmed that their new album is called I quit and will be out June 20 via Columbia Records. It was produced by Danielle Haim and Rostam Batmanglij, and is now available for pre-order.

The group confirmed the news at their show last night (April 23) in Los Angeles. They shared a clip on Instagram revealing both the title and release date.

UPDATE (4/24, 12:14 p.m. ET): HAIM have now also shared the Paul Thomas Anderson-shot artwork for I quit (seen above), as well as new single "Down to be wrong."



The clip includes various slogans related to the title, including "I quit what does not serve me," "I quick dick," "I quit fucking you" and more. See the big reveal below.

This announcement follows two recent singles from the group: "Relationships" and "Everybody's trying to figure me out."