While there is surely a lot of competition for the title, The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg will be hailed with a Prime Video documentary this year.

No, it's not Burton Cummings — the sexy man is actually Steve Vogelsang, a sports broadcaster who was once known by the titular superlative. Unfortunately for Vogelsang, this is a true crime documentary chronicling how he became a bank robber.

The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg was directed by Charlie Siskel (Finding Vivian Maier) and Ben Daughtrey. Among the producers is Will Arnett, who also narrates the film. Writer Jordan Michael Smith penned the unpublished article that the doc is based on.

A Prime Video announcement describes it like this: "Set against Winnipeg's frozen streets and familiar faces, Vogelsang's fall echoes like a news story you can't quite forget. As the case deepens, a more complex story emerges—one about identity, ego, and the slow unravelling of a man who once had it all."

Watch a trailer below. The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg lands on Prime Video on May 9.