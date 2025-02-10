The Grammy Awards to Super Bowl Sunday to Valentine's Weekend is a hell of a run in terms of things we're meant to feel like we should get genuinely excited about. Whether or not you're into any of that, something we can all get behind is the joy of live music. It's week two of February, so here's another round-up of five concerts you can't miss this week in the 416. (See Exclaim!'s full database of Canadian concert listings and tour announcements for more.)

Toro y Moi / Panda Bear

Danforth Music Hall, February 10

The whole Toro y Moi and Panda Bear joint-tour venture is already very much a big thing, but adding Nourished by Time — who had one of the best songs of 2024 — as the opener takes it to yet another level. This one is going to be the definition of the word "stacked."

Quinton Barnes

The Houndstooth, February 12

Shapeshifting Exclaim! New Faves alum, Montreal-based singer/rapper/producer Quinton Barnes, is celebrating last month's release of latest project CODE NOIR with a pay-what-you-can gig at the Houndstooth. If you're looking to dance the night away to irresistible EDM, R&B and pop-laced beats on a Wednesday, you know where to be.

Phantogram

Danforth Music Hall, February 12

"You could make a hospital lovely," is the opening line of "Pedestal" from Phantogram's 2020 album Ceremony — and if that isn't the most achingly romantic sentiment to get you in the Valentine's spirit, I don't know what is. As a duo, Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter have released remarkably consistent, tender synthpop music together since their 2009 debut Eyelid Movies.

Silverstein

History, February 14

Burlington post-hardcore heroes Silverstein are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band with what they promise is their "biggest and most elaborate tour yet." This one will have you close out the Hallmark holiday smiling in your sleep.

Busty and the Bass

The Great Hall, February 15

Both Busty and the Bass? In this economy? There's one area of the Montreal collective's budgeting that will never get cut: energy. If you have yet to experience their irresistibly jazzy, soul-fused funk voyage of a live show, the time is now.