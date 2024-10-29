The Pixies just released their new album The Night the Zombies Came, but it sounds like they'll be focusing on their older material for an upcoming North American tour with Kurt Vile & the Violators. The band's 2025 itinerary includes two-night stands in Vancouver and Montreal next summer.

Pixies will be performing 1990's Bossanova and 1991's Trompe Le Monde in full during the first of every two-night residency in each city on the tour, with the following show to be a classic Pixies set. The stint on the road begins on June 13 and 14 in Las Vegas, NV, with Canadian stops to follow at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre (June 26 and 27) and Montreal's MTELUS (July 8 and 9).

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (November 1) at 10 a.m. local, with presales getting underway tomorrow (October 30).

Pixies 2025 Tour Dates:

06/13–14 Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

06/16–17 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

06/20–21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

06/23–24 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

06/26 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

06/27 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

07/08 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

07/09 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

07/15–16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

07/18–19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/22–23 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

07/25–26 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

07/28–29 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

07/31–08/01 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre