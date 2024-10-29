The Pixies just released their new album The Night the Zombies Came, but it sounds like they'll be focusing on their older material for an upcoming North American tour with Kurt Vile & the Violators. The band's 2025 itinerary includes two-night stands in Vancouver and Montreal next summer.
Pixies will be performing 1990's Bossanova and 1991's Trompe Le Monde in full during the first of every two-night residency in each city on the tour, with the following show to be a classic Pixies set. The stint on the road begins on June 13 and 14 in Las Vegas, NV, with Canadian stops to follow at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre (June 26 and 27) and Montreal's MTELUS (July 8 and 9).
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (November 1) at 10 a.m. local, with presales getting underway tomorrow (October 30).
Pixies 2025 Tour Dates:
06/13–14 Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
06/16–17 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
06/20–21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
06/23–24 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
06/26 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
06/27 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
07/08 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
07/09 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
07/15–16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
07/18–19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
07/22–23 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
07/25–26 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
07/28–29 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
07/31–08/01 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre