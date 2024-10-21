Shakira Announces Rescheduled North American Arena Tour

She'll perform in Toronto and Montreal next spring

Fresh off the release of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first album in seven years, Shakira has announced a world tour, beginning with a North American leg in November and December. The Latin pop star's itinerary includes a pair of Canadian stops in Toronto and Montreal.

UPDATE (10/21, 10:34 a.m. ET): Shakira is among the many musicians who have run into logistical issues with their big arena tour, cancelling her original world dates that were announced back in the spring. In response to ticket and production demands, the Latin pop star has now rescheduled them for 2025 — including Canadian concerts at Montreal's Bell Centre on May 20 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on May 26.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honoured, and additional ones for the new shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 25) at 12 p.m. local, with various presales starting Thursday (October 24). See the updated itinerary below.

Shakira 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

05/13 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
05/15 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
05/20 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
05/22 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
05/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
05/29 Boston, MA - Fenway Park
05/31 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park
06/04 Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
06/06 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
06/11 Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
06/13 San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
06/15 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
06/20 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
06/22 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
06/26 San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
06/28 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
06/30 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 20, 2025

May 26, 2025

