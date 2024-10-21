Fresh off the release of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first album in seven years, Shakira has announced a world tour, beginning with a North American leg in November and December. The Latin pop star's itinerary includes a pair of Canadian stops in Toronto and Montreal.

UPDATE (10/21, 10:34 a.m. ET): Shakira is among the many musicians who have run into logistical issues with their big arena tour, cancelling her original world dates that were announced back in the spring. In response to ticket and production demands, the Latin pop star has now rescheduled them for 2025 — including Canadian concerts at Montreal's Bell Centre on May 20 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on May 26.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honoured, and additional ones for the new shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 25) at 12 p.m. local, with various presales starting Thursday (October 24). See the updated itinerary below.

Shakira and her famously truthful hips will hit the road starting November 2 in Palm Desert, CA. She'll venture into Canada during the latter half of the North American leg, beginning with a Toronto show at Scotiabank Arena on November 11, which precedes her Montreal performance at Bell Centre on December 10. Things wrap up shortly thereafter, with the final date currently scheduled for December 15 in Detroit, MI.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Monday (April 22), with presales getting underway tomorrow (April 17) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full schedule of dates below.

Shakira 2024–2025 Tour Dates: