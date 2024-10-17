Burlington, ON-hailing post-hardcore mavericks Silverstein have announced the forthcoming release of their 11th (and 12th?) studio LP(s) in the form of a double album, its first half being previewed today by new single "Confession."

The Antibloom part of Antibloom / Pink Moon is set for release on February 21 via UNFD, with Pink Moon to follow later in 2025. Produced and mixed by Sam Guaiana at Fireside Sound in Joshua Tree, CA, the double album follows their 10th studio record, 2022's Misery Made Me. When Silverstein whittled down the 25 demos they arrived at the studio with to 16 favourites, drummer Paul Koehler suggested splitting them into two eight-track albums.

"In 2025, we will be celebrating 25 years as a band. For a milestone this large, we felt it deserved the largest campaign of our career," the band shared in a statement. "We felt incredibly inspired, and put everything we've learned / felt / experienced into this double-album. They say it takes an artist their whole life to write their debut album, but with starting this band so young, it felt like it took 25 years to write Antibloom / Pink Moon — the absolute collection of our musical style and ideas we've pioneered over these years."

Hear new single "Confession" — following previous 2024 single "Skin & Bones" — below, where you'll also find the tracklist details for Antibloom. Silverstein are scheduled to kick off their 25th anniversary North American tour in January.



Antibloom:

1. Mercy Mercy

2. Don't Let Me Get Too Low

3. Confession

4. A Little Fight

5. Skin & Bones

6. I Will Destroy This

7. Stress

8. Cherry Coke

Pre-order Antibloom.