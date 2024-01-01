Théâtre Beanfield
2490 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montreal QC
Théâtre Beanfield, formerly known as Théâtre Corona, in the Sud-Ouest borough of the Little Burgundy neighbourhood is a holdover from an earlier, more glamorous era of architecture. Built in 1912 as a silent movie theatre, the building has taken on various identities (a filming space, a storage hall for a plumbing business) and passed through many owners. Although the inside has been thoroughly renovated, Beanfield still maintains its original theatre façade, with an arch and wrought-iron marquee.
Shows at Beanfield are all across the board in terms of musical genres; at various times the Theatre has hosted Animal Collective, DragonForce, Against Me!, Weird Lines, Wild Beasts, Mutual Benefit, Milk & Bone, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, the Arkells, the Sam Roberts Band, rock band Big Wreck, A Tribe Called Red, Beirut, Cradle of Filth, and singer-songwriter Tinashe.
Capacity is around 590 in the theatre, with the ground floor offering premium views from its slanted floors, but in any seat you can admire the moulded, beautifully painted ceilings.
Although there is no parking for the venue, a five-minute walk will take you to the Lionel-Groulx Metro station. There are street-level accessible entrances for individuals with mobility issues, and wheelchair accessible spaces and washrooms in the mezzanine (there are no elevators within the building).