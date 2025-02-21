Thankfully, Team Canada avoided a devastating loss to the US last night (February 20) in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game (or whatever they're calling it), which surely would have been an insurmountable hit to national pride at this point in time. It's been a heavy season on the spirit, but there are more bright spots yet in this week's roundup of the best new Canadian music, with homegrown artists delivering hat trick after hat trick.

After delivering one of the best albums of 2024 with A Chaos of Flowers, BIG|BRAVE are storming back with another record called OST, while Terra Lightfoot returns with her first new music since 2023's Healing Power.

This week in album releases, we have a wealth of new records from Silverstein (Antibloom), Saya Gray (SAYA) Basia Bulat (Basia's Palace), Tate McRae and Cici Arthur.

Elsewhere, dig into more fresh releases from Nadah El Shazly, Sam Roberts Band, Skydiggers, the Good Brothers and the Sadies, hell, even Trudeau's kid, why not? (It's not great, but it's not terrible!)

