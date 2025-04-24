Toronto hyperpop mainstay Aiko Tomi has announced her second full-length album, Everything Sparks Joy, due June 20.

The nine-track record marks Tomi's first release since 2023's Animal's Awake, and is previewed today with "blueberries." The clubby single — about snacking on fruit — accompanies a quirky music video, partially filmed in London, UK.

According to a press release, the record "invites listeners to lean into life's contradictions: finding joy in chaos, balancing indulgence with simplicity, and owning both confidence and vulnerability."

Watch the music video for "blueberries" and check out the tracklist for Everything Sparks Joy below.



Everything Sparks Joy:

1. Everything Sparks Joy

2. BOUNCE

3. gliiitch

4. blueberries

5. Violently Kawaii

6. 296

7. delulu demon

8. agenttt of chaos

9. Some Lights Need to Be Dimmed

