Okay, so it turns out My Chemical Romance probably weren't teasing the release of their scrapped final album The Paper Kingdom with that mysterious graphic they posted on Instagram last night (November 11). Redditors on r/MyChemicalRomance who thought it was something about a tour, you were right! The band have announced a summer stadium trek celebrating their seminal 2006 masterwork The Black Parade after performing it in its entirety at this year's When We Were Young festival.

MCR will be performing the full album 17 years after its release in 10 North American cities next year, including a singular Canadian concert in Toronto in August. They'll receive support from different artists — including Death Cab for Cutie, Garbage, Alice Cooper, 100 gecs, Devo, Evanescence, Pixies, IDLES, Violent Femmes, Wallows and Thursday — at each date.

Tickets go on sale Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local. Watch the tour trailer and find the full itinerary details below.



My Chemical Romance 2025 Tour Dates:

07/11 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park *

07/19 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park !

07/26 Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium @

08/02 Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field #

08/09 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium $

08/15 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park %

08/22 Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ^

08/29 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field &

09/07 Boston, MA - Fenway Park +

09/13 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium ~

* with Violent Femmes

! with 100 gecs

@ with Wallows

# with Garbage

$ with Death Cab for Cutie, Thursday

% with Alice Cooper

^ with Pixies

& with Devo

+ with IDLES

~ with Evanescence