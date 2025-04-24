More than 20 years on from its release, Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It in People remains a staple among indie fans in the band's hometown of Toronto, as well as internationally — and now, artists from all over are paying tribute to the record by covering it front to back for a compilation titled ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It in People, out June 6.

The album includes contributions by Ouri, Hovvdy, Toro y Moi, Miya Folick and Hand Habits, the Weather Station, Mdou Moctar, Middle Kids, Benny Sings, SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, serpentwithfeet, Sessa, and Babygirl, as well as Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso, whose cover of "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" arrives today.

"'Anthems' is one of those songs that fundamentally changed my life," Rogers shared of the original song in a release. "There's something about the lyrical repetition that functions as a sort of mantra within the song and it made me understand at a very early point in my creative life that music could be a form of meditation. Broken Social Scene has long been one of my all-time favourite bands and covering it with my dear friends Nick and Amelia from Sylvan Esso was an absolute joy beam dream."

Sylvan Esso added, "It was a joy to cover this beautiful song with Maggie — we all grew up loving this record — to be asked to cover 'Anthems…' together was an honour and led to a truly lovely time."

Hear their rendition of "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" below, where you can also find the album's complete tracklist.



ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People:

1. Ouri – "Capture the Flag"

2. Hovvdy – "KC Accidental"

3. Toro y Moi – "Stars and Sons"

4. Miya Folick & Hand Habits – "Almost Crimes"

5. The Weather Station – "Looks Just Like the Sun"

6. Mdou Moctar – "Pacific Theme"

7. Maggie Rogers & Sylvan Esso – "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl"

8. Middle Kids – "Cause = Time"

9. Benny Sings – "Late Nineties Bedroom Rock for the Missionaries"

10. SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE – "Shampoo Suicide"

11. serpentwithfeet – "Lover's Spit"

12. Sessa – "Ainda Sou Seu Moleque"

13. Babygirl – "Pitter Patter Goes My Heart"