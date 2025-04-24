Real Love Winnipeg's annual Real Love Summer Fest returns to Teulon, MB, for its 10th and final edition this July 25 to 27. Today, organizers have announced the lineup details.

Frankie Cosmos, Charlotte Cornfield, Squirrel Flower, Zoon, Living Hour, Dear Nora, Serengeti, Boniface, Prado, E-Prime, Cassidy Mann, Field Guide, Strawberry Punch, she's green, French Class, Nickybaby, Sam Singer & the Beautiful Movers, Lev Snowe and more will perform between the two stages at Teulon's picturesque Ignite Retreats site, which will also offer camping, local food vendors and art installations.

If it wasn't already the can't-miss event of the summer, the fact that it's Real Love's last year producing the festival — not to mention the stacked lineup — certainly makes it so. Tickets go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m. CT via the Real Love Winnipeg website or in person at Chips Vintage. Check out the poster and announcement video below.