Montreal's own Bon Enfant are taking their latest album Demande Spéciale on a tour of their home province — plus a stop in Toronto.

The trek kicks off in Sutton tomorrow (April 25), with shows booked for Gatineau, Rouyn-Noranda, Montreal, Quebec City, Chicoutimi, Baie-Saint-Paul, and more throughout the spring and summer, including bookings at venues and festivals alike, culminating in a tour closer at Sainte-Elie-de-Caxton's Noël dans l'Caxton on July 26. Their lone Ontario date finds them at Toronto's Baby G on May 31.

More dates are forthcoming. Get tickets here. See the schedule below.

Bon Enfant 2025 Tour Dates:

04/25 Sutton, QC - Salle Alec et Gerard Pelletier

04/26 Gatineau, QC - Minotaure

05/02 Saint-Casimir, QC - Théâtre des Grands Bois

05/03 Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC - Lounge 164

05/22 Saint-Thérèse, QC - Cabaret BMO

05/23 Saint-Gabriel, QC - Bal Mashi

05/24 Saint-Hyacinthe, QC - Le Zaricot

05/30 Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Festival des Guitares du Monde

05/31 Toronto, ON - Baby G

06/13 Montréal, QC - MTELUS

07/04 Québec City, QC - FEQ

07/05 Chicoutimi, QC - La Noce

07/16 L'Assomption, QC - L'Ange Cornu

07/17 Baie-Saint-Paul, QC - Le Festif

07/26 Sainte-Elie-de-Caxton, QC - Noël dans l'Caxton