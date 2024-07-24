Despite recent bassist drama, nevertheless, the Pixies persist. The alt-rock icons have announced a new album, previewed today by lead single "Chicken."

Produced by Head Carrier, Beneath the Eyrie and Doggerel collaborator Tom Dalgety, The Night the Zombies Came arrives October 25 through BMG. Their first new music since 2022, it marks the band's 10th album (if you count their classic 1987 mini-LP Come On Pilgrim) — and press notes describe the new record as the "most cinematic" of their career.

"Fragments that are related and juxtaposed with other fragments in other songs. And in a collection of songs in a so-called LP, you end up making a kind of movie," frontman Francis Black explained in a statement.

Press notes further describe The Night the Zombies Came's 13 tracks as falling into two camps: country-tinged ballads ("dust bowl songs") and furious punk. Only the pseudo-title track, "Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)" bridges the divide, with one foot firmly in each.

Lead single "Chicken," on the other hand, is definitely a dust-bowl number, as Black personifies poultry and compares their decapitation to being an actor in a zombie movie. Give it a listen below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



The Night the Zombies Came:

1. Primrose

2. You're So Impatient

3. Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)

4. Chicken

5. Hypnotised

6. Johnny Good Man

7. Motoroller

8. I Hear You Mary

9. Oyster Beds

10. Mercy Me

11. Ernest Evans

12. Kings of the Prairie

13. The Vegas Suite

Pre-order The Night the Zombies Came.