'SNL' Gets Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo for Final Shows of 2023

Saturday Night Live has unveiled the musical guests and hosts for its final two shows of the year, featuring the incredibly well Grammy-nominated reigning Gen Z pop queens Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.
Rodrigo will perform songs from this year's smash GUTS on the December 9 episode, hosted by Adam Driver, while Eilish will back SNL alum Kate McKinnon on December 16.
Rodrigo will perform songs from this year's smash GUTS on the December 9 episode, hosted by Adam Driver, while Eilish will back SNL alum Kate McKinnon on December 16.
In recent weeks, Eilish revealed that she drew inspiration from Rodrigo for the song "Goldwing" from 2021's Happier Than Ever. "I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia," Eilish told the Los Angeles Times. "I have a song called 'Goldwing' from my last album that's kind of about her. It's not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me."