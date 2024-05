'SNL' Gets Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo for Final Shows of 2023

In recent weeks, Eilish revealed that she drew inspiration from Rodrigo for the song "Goldwing" from 2021's Happier Than Ever . "I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia," Eilish told the Los Angeles Times . "I have a song called 'Goldwing' from my last album that's kind of about her. It's not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me."