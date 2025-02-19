Organizers behind Montreal's world-renowned Osheaga Music and Arts Festival have announced the lineup for the fest's 2025 edition, set to take place from August 1 to 3 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

This year's headliners will be Tyler, the Creator (performing on August 2), Olivia Rodrigo (August 3) and the Killers (August 1), with additional acts including Jamie xx, Doechii, Shaboozey, Lucy Dacus, Cage the Elephant, Gracie Abrams, Glass Animals, Dominic Fike, the Chainsmokers, Royel Otis, the Dare, TV on the Radio, Amaarae, Jorja Smith and more.

Canadian representation will be held down by the likes of the Beaches, Bibi Club, Aqyila, EKKSTACY, bbno$, DEBBY FRIDAY and the Darcys.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 21) at 10 a.m. ET, following various presales beginning today. See the full lineup details below, and visit the Osheaga website for more information.