Now that we've thoroughly ranked and dissected all of the highlights from 2024, it's time for you to have your say! Throughout December and early January, our readers shared their own highlights from the past year. With the voting now concluded, here are the results of our Exclaim! Readers Poll 2024.

Evidently, our readers didn't take our review of The Tortured Poets Department to heart, since Taylor Swift dominated the music categories this year. But there was still room for plenty of other faves to make the lists, while a Canadian-born director ruled our film list.

You also let us know which albums you're excited about in 2025. See all of the results below.

Exclaim! Readers' Top 5 Albums of 2024:

1. Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

2. The Cure - Songs of a Lost World

3. Charli XCX - BRAT

4. Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

5. Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Funniest answer: "The Tortured Poet's Society"

Exclaim! Readers' Top 5 Films of 2024:

1. Dune: Part Two

2. Deadpool & Wolverine

3. Wicked

4. The Substance

5. Gladiator II

Funniest answer: The six people who voted for Joker: Folie à Deux

Exclaim! Readers' Top 5 TV Series of 2024

1. The Penguin

2. Shōgun

3. Fallout

4. Shrinking

5. (tie) The Bear

5. (tie) What We Do in the Shadows

Funniest answer: "I don't really watch TV, so CBC The National!"

Exclaim! Readers' Top 5 Concerts of 2024

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bruce Springsteen

3. Green Day

4. Metallica

5. (tie) NOFX

5. (tie) Pulp

Funniest answer: "The Shitty Beatles"

Exclaim! Readers' Top 5 Most Anticipated Albums of 2025:

1. Lana Del Rey - The right person will stay

2. Franz Ferdinand - The Human Fear

3. Lady Gaga - TBA

4. The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

5. Ringo Starr - Look Up

Funniest answer: "big band jazz"