The welcome arrival of spring is always synonymous with birds chirping, flowers blooming, and also the sound of your favourite streaming service booting up because good weather doesn't mean you can neglect your binge-watching responsibilities. No, this isn't an April fools joke — I can finally say, with full confidence, that spring is finally here. April showers bring new titles to enjoy this month courtesy of Prime Video Canada.

The majority of this month's new arrivals will hit the streaming service on April 1 with a total of 10 new additions to kick things off, including West Side Story and Season 2 of America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation. Greece, ABBA and hot girl summer enthusiasts can also look forward to Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again arriving on the first, too.

The streaming service's other April additions include the perhaps not-so-fictional-dystopia series The Handmaid's Tale, which will be returning for its sixth and final season on April 8.

April will also see the arrivals of Prime Originals The Bondsman, Marked Men, G20, Spy High, $1 Happy Family USA, Leverage: Redemption season three, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Étoile and Superboys of Malegaon throughout the month.

Last but not least, sink your teeth into Robert Eggers's Nosferatu, which will round up April's latest offerings on the 29th.

See the full list below, and check out what's coming to Netflix, Disney+ and more this April.

April 1

West Side Story

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Legally Blondes

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

The New Pink Panther Show S1–S2

Pink Panther And Pals

Moonstruck

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S2

Top Gun

Fargo S1–S4

April 3

The Bondsman (Amazon Original)

Good Will Hunting

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

April 4

Marked Men (Amazon Original)

April 5

Boogeyman

April 7

PMNH: Blues Vs Jets (Live Event)

April 8

Spy High (Amazon Original)

The Handmaid's Tale S6

April 10

G20 (Amazon Original)

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

April 11

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

April 14

PMNH: Blackhawks Vs Canadiens (Live Event)

PMNH: Kings Vs Oilers (Live Event)

April 15

Absolution

April 17

NHL Coast to Coast (Amazon Original)

#1 Happy Family USA (Amazon Original)

Leverage: Redemption S3 (Amazon Original)

April 18

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (Amazon Original)

April 24

Étoile (Amazon Original)

Ash

April 25

Superboys of Malegaon (Amazon Original)

April 29

Nosferatu