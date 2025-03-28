Marvel is coming off its best release in in ages thanks to Daredevil: Born Again — and now the similarly floundering Star Wars franchise is hoping for similar success as we head into April.
This month sees the launch of Season 2 of Andor — Season 1 of which was arguably the best Star Wars property since the original trilogy. Can Season 2 of the class-struggle space opera keep the quality high?
Beyond that, Michelle Williams stars in Dying for Sex, an adaptation of a podcast about a woman dying of cancer who breaks up with her husband in order to explore her sexuality. The latest iteration of Doctor Who returns for Season 2 with Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th doctor, and Queer Eye food dude Antoni Porowski leads the travel eating show No Taste Like Home.
Daredevil: Born Again will wrap up its stellar season, while usual suspects like Family Guy, American Dad and Abbott Elementary will reliably drop episodes. See the full schedule below, and see all of April 2025's streaming offerings (including Prime Video, Netflix and more) here.
April 1
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
Lost Treasures of Rome (S2, All Episodes)
National Parks: USA (All Episodes)
The Spy Who Dumped Me
April 2
Gannibal (S2, New Episode)
Good American Family (New Episode)
Hyper Knife (New Episodes)
April 3
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)
April 4
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)
FX's Dying for Sex (All Episodes)
Maria: The Outlaw Legend (Maria E O Cangaco) (All Episodes)
April 5
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
April 7
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
April 8
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
April 9
Gannibal (S2, New Episode)
Good American Family (New Episode)
Hyper Knife (New Episodes)
April 10
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)
April 11
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)
Pets
The Abyss 4K
April 12
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Doctor Who (S2, Premiere Episode)
To Catch a Smuggler (S8, All Episodes)
April 13
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
April 14
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
April 15
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
April 16
Gannibal (S2, New Episode)
Good American Family (New Episode)
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, All Episodes)
No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (All Episodes)
April 17
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
The Stolen Girl (Premiere Episode)
April 18
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)
Light & Magic (S2, New Episodes)
April 19
Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)
April 20
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
April 21
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
April 22
ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (All Episodes)
Andor (S2, Three-Episode Premiere)
Guardians of the Galapagos
Sea Lions of the Galapagos
April 23
Gannibal (S2, New Episode)
Good American Family (New Episode)
How I Escaped My Cult (All Episodes)
Shifting Gears (All Episodes)
April 24
The Stolen Girl (New Episode)
Vanderpump Villa (S2, All Episodes)
April 25
Jessica Kirson: I'm the Man
April 26
Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)
April 27
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
April 28
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
April 29
Andor (S2, New Episodes)
April 30
Good American Family (New Episode)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, All Episodes)
Primos (All Episodes)