Marvel is coming off its best release in in ages thanks to Daredevil: Born Again — and now the similarly floundering Star Wars franchise is hoping for similar success as we head into April.

This month sees the launch of Season 2 of Andor — Season 1 of which was arguably the best Star Wars property since the original trilogy. Can Season 2 of the class-struggle space opera keep the quality high?

Beyond that, Michelle Williams stars in Dying for Sex, an adaptation of a podcast about a woman dying of cancer who breaks up with her husband in order to explore her sexuality. The latest iteration of Doctor Who returns for Season 2 with Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th doctor, and Queer Eye food dude Antoni Porowski leads the travel eating show No Taste Like Home.

Daredevil: Born Again will wrap up its stellar season, while usual suspects like Family Guy, American Dad and Abbott Elementary will reliably drop episodes. See the full schedule below, and see all of April 2025's streaming offerings (including Prime Video, Netflix and more) here.

April 1

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

Lost Treasures of Rome (S2, All Episodes)

National Parks: USA (All Episodes)

The Spy Who Dumped Me

April 2

Gannibal (S2, New Episode)

Good American Family (New Episode)

Hyper Knife (New Episodes)

April 3

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)

April 4

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)

FX's Dying for Sex (All Episodes)

Maria: The Outlaw Legend (Maria E O Cangaco) (All Episodes)

April 5

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

April 7

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

April 8

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

April 9

Gannibal (S2, New Episode)

Good American Family (New Episode)

Hyper Knife (New Episodes)

April 10

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)

April 11

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)

Pets

The Abyss 4K

April 12

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Doctor Who (S2, Premiere Episode)

To Catch a Smuggler (S8, All Episodes)

April 13

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

April 14

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

April 15

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

April 16

Gannibal (S2, New Episode)

Good American Family (New Episode)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, All Episodes)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (All Episodes)

April 17

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

The Stolen Girl (Premiere Episode)

April 18

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode)

Light & Magic (S2, New Episodes)

April 19

Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)

April 20

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

April 21

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

April 22

ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (All Episodes)

Andor (S2, Three-Episode Premiere)

Guardians of the Galapagos

Sea Lions of the Galapagos

April 23

Gannibal (S2, New Episode)

Good American Family (New Episode)

How I Escaped My Cult (All Episodes)

Shifting Gears (All Episodes)

April 24

The Stolen Girl (New Episode)

Vanderpump Villa (S2, All Episodes)

April 25

Jessica Kirson: I'm the Man

April 26

Doctor Who (S2, New Episode)

April 27

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

April 28

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

April 29

Andor (S2, New Episodes)

April 30

Good American Family (New Episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, All Episodes)

Primos (All Episodes)