You already know what's going on down there — in Los Angeles, CA, that is, where Billie Eilish just completed her third of five nights at the Kia Forum in support of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Last night (December 17) also served as an early birthday celebration for the pop star, who turns 23 today, and she marked the occasion by bringing out special guest Charli XCX to give their "Guess" remix its live debut.

It never really made sense to me why a song as catchy as "Guess" was relegated to being a bonus track on Brat and it's the same but it's three more songs, but the BRAT album proper was indeed a no-skip affair. All this is to say: it was an occasion to rejoice when Charli got Eilish to feature on the remix and give the Dare-produced song its dues (and it now tops Charli's most-streamed tracks on Spotify).

Busy with her own touring schedule, it seems Eilish was unable to make an appearance at Charli and Troye Sivan's Sweat Tour, so the pair had yet to perform the Brat and it's completely different but also still brat single live together until last night. Unsurprisingly, the crowd lost their minds and sang along at decibel rates that you struggle to hear the artists above. Wouldn't you wanna turn that shit out?

Watch clips of the performance below. Eilish finishes her stint at the Forum with fourth and fifth shows on Friday (December 20) and Saturday (December 21), respectively.