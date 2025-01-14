New York City's Governors Ball is returning for its 15th edition this summer at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens from June 6 to 8. This year's festival headliners include Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier.

Other performances over the three-day festival include Benson Boone, Mk.gee, Mannequin Pussy, the Beaches, Feid, Conan Gray, Car Seat Headrest, JPEGMAFIA, Glass Animals, Clairo, Matt Champion, the Japanese House, Artemas, Wave to Earth, the Garden, MARINA, Wallows, Royel Otis and more.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. shared in a statement, "With the return of Governor's Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for a third straight year, The World's Borough is once again the centre of the music world. From Hozier to Olivia Rodrigo to Tyler, the Creator and beyond, this year's incredible lineup of talent is simply too sweet to miss."

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (January 16) at 11 a.m. ET following presales earlier that morning at 10 a.m. through signups on the GovBall website.