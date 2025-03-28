Look, I know you all prefer Prime Video now — we see the analytics! But for the clingers-on who still have a Netflix subscription (or some kind of password-sharing scheme that has yet to be found out by Daddy Sarandos), we've got the lineup of April offerings for you.

Breaking from tradition for the first time since I've been thanklessly formatting and writing this column, there will not be a dump of content on the first of the month — perhaps as a way to eschew April Fool's allegations or whatever? Instead, we get just a handful of offerings to start April, with busted blockbusters like Click, Godzilla and Hook leading the charge. 'Kay.

The real headliner for this batch is Black Mirror Season 7, which will reboot the USS Callister crew for another instalment starring Cristin Milioti. Don't get too excited, though. If you recall, Season 6 sucked ass. Counterpoint: two-time Oscar snubee Paul Giamatti is in an episode this season. Probably worth tuning in on a sick day for that episode, at least.

The Bourne movies are back after cycling in and out of Netflix's catalogue for what seems like the 100th time. If you haven't watched those before, maybe this will be your chance when they land on April 27! Personally, I'd rather tune in on April 27 for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind or April 11 for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

If none of the stuff below tickles your pickle, check out what's happening over at Disney+ and Prime Video here.

April 1

Blue Streak

Click

Godzilla

Hook

The Vow

April 2

Banger

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3

April 3

Devil May Cry

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3

King Kong

PULSE

April 4

Insidious: The Red Door

Karma

Kindergarten Cop

TEST

April 5

Clueless

April 7

Blippi's Job Show

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed

April 8

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Extended Director's Cut

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4

Kian's Bizarre B&B

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2

April 9

12 Strong

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

The Dad Quest

Twins

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3

April 10

Black Mirror: Season 7

Frozen Hot Boys

Moonrise

North of North

April 11

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Blockers

The Gardener

Meet the Khumalos

April 12

Flight

Resident Playbook

April 14

Asteroid City

The Intruder

The Rainmaker

April 15

The Duchess

The Glass Dome

April 16

The Diamond Heist

Life of the Party

Project UFO

April 17

Istanbul Encyclopedia

Ransom Canyon

Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1

April 18

Deep Impact

iHostage

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

April 19

Heavenly Ever After

The Lego Batman Movie

WWE WrestleMania: 2025

April 21

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Pangolin: Kulu's Journey

April 22

Schindler's List

April 23

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054

Battle Camp

Bullet Train Explosion

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

April 24

Sullivan's Crossing: Seasons 1-2

You: Season 5

April 25

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Havoc

The Heartbreak Kid

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2

Primal Fear

Shooter

April 27

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Legacy

April 28

Chef's Table: Legends

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

April 30

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

The Eternaut

Exterritorial

Turning Point: The Vietnam War