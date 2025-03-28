Look, I know you all prefer Prime Video now — we see the analytics! But for the clingers-on who still have a Netflix subscription (or some kind of password-sharing scheme that has yet to be found out by Daddy Sarandos), we've got the lineup of April offerings for you.
Breaking from tradition for the first time since I've been thanklessly formatting and writing this column, there will not be a dump of content on the first of the month — perhaps as a way to eschew April Fool's allegations or whatever? Instead, we get just a handful of offerings to start April, with busted blockbusters like Click, Godzilla and Hook leading the charge. 'Kay.
The real headliner for this batch is Black Mirror Season 7, which will reboot the USS Callister crew for another instalment starring Cristin Milioti. Don't get too excited, though. If you recall, Season 6 sucked ass. Counterpoint: two-time Oscar snubee Paul Giamatti is in an episode this season. Probably worth tuning in on a sick day for that episode, at least.
The Bourne movies are back after cycling in and out of Netflix's catalogue for what seems like the 100th time. If you haven't watched those before, maybe this will be your chance when they land on April 27! Personally, I'd rather tune in on April 27 for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind or April 11 for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
If none of the stuff below tickles your pickle, check out what's happening over at Disney+ and Prime Video here.
April 1
Blue Streak
Click
Godzilla
Hook
The Vow
April 2
Banger
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3
April 3
Devil May Cry
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3
King Kong
PULSE
April 4
Insidious: The Red Door
Karma
Kindergarten Cop
TEST
April 5
Clueless
April 7
Blippi's Job Show
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed
April 8
Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Extended Director's Cut
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4
Kian's Bizarre B&B
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2
April 9
12 Strong
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing
The Dad Quest
Twins
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3
April 10
Black Mirror: Season 7
Frozen Hot Boys
Moonrise
North of North
April 11
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Blockers
The Gardener
Meet the Khumalos
April 12
Flight
Resident Playbook
April 14
Asteroid City
The Intruder
The Rainmaker
April 15
The Duchess
The Glass Dome
April 16
The Diamond Heist
Life of the Party
Project UFO
April 17
Istanbul Encyclopedia
Ransom Canyon
Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1
April 18
Deep Impact
iHostage
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror
April 19
Heavenly Ever After
The Lego Batman Movie
WWE WrestleMania: 2025
April 21
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Pangolin: Kulu's Journey
April 22
Schindler's List
April 23
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054
Battle Camp
Bullet Train Explosion
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way
April 24
Sullivan's Crossing: Seasons 1-2
You: Season 5
April 25
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Havoc
The Heartbreak Kid
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2
Primal Fear
Shooter
April 27
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Bourne Legacy
April 28
Chef's Table: Legends
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
April 30
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
The Eternaut
Exterritorial
Turning Point: The Vietnam War