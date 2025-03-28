Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in April 2025

Including new seasons of 'Black Mirror' and 'Love on the Spectrum,' the return of the Bourne franchise, 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' and more

BY Allie GregoryPublished Mar 28, 2025

Look, I know you all prefer Prime Video now — we see the analytics! But for the clingers-on who still have a Netflix subscription (or some kind of password-sharing scheme that has yet to be found out by Daddy Sarandos), we've got the lineup of April offerings for you. 

Breaking from tradition for the first time since I've been thanklessly formatting and writing this column, there will not be a dump of content on the first of the month — perhaps as a way to eschew April Fool's allegations or whatever? Instead, we get just a handful of offerings to start April, with busted blockbusters like Click, Godzilla and Hook leading the charge. 'Kay.

The real headliner for this batch is Black Mirror Season 7, which will reboot the USS Callister crew for another instalment starring Cristin Milioti. Don't get too excited, though. If you recall, Season 6 sucked ass. Counterpoint: two-time Oscar snubee Paul Giamatti is in an episode this season. Probably worth tuning in on a sick day for that episode, at least.

The Bourne movies are back after cycling in and out of Netflix's catalogue for what seems like the 100th time. If you haven't watched those before, maybe this will be your chance when they land on April 27! Personally, I'd rather tune in on April 27 for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind or April 11 for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

If none of the stuff below tickles your pickle, check out what's happening over at Disney+ and Prime Video here.

April 1

Blue Streak
Click
Godzilla
Hook
The Vow

April 2

Banger
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! 
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3

April 3

Devil May Cry 
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 
King Kong
PULSE

April 4

Insidious: The Red Door
Karma 
Kindergarten Cop
TEST

April 5

Clueless

April 7

Blippi's Job Show 
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed

April 8

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Extended Director's Cut
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox 
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 
Kian's Bizarre B&B
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2

April 9

12 Strong
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing
The Dad Quest 
Twins
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3

April 10

Black Mirror: Season 7 
Frozen Hot Boys 
Moonrise 
North of North

April 11

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Blockers
The Gardener 
Meet the Khumalos

April 12

Flight
Resident Playbook

April 14

Asteroid City
The Intruder
The Rainmaker

April 15

The Duchess
The Glass Dome

April 16

The Diamond Heist
Life of the Party
Project UFO

April 17

Istanbul Encyclopedia 
Ransom Canyon
Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1

April 18

Deep Impact
iHostage
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

April 19

Heavenly Ever After
The Lego Batman Movie
WWE WrestleMania: 2025

April 21

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Pangolin: Kulu's Journey

April 22

Schindler's List

April 23

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 
Battle Camp 
Bullet Train Explosion
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

April 24

Sullivan's Crossing: Seasons 1-2
You: Season 5

April 25

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Havoc
The Heartbreak Kid
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 
Primal Fear
Shooter

April 27

The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Bourne Legacy

April 28

Chef's Table: Legends 
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

April 30

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
The Eternaut
Exterritorial
Turning Point: The Vietnam War 

FilmNewsNetflixNext on StreamingTV

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage