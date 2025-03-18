We are still inhabiting this planet, and Lollapalooza is still a music festival that is happening. This year's edition is slated to take place at Chicago, IL's Grant Park from July 31 to August 3, and organizers have now revealed the massive 2025 lineup.

The Lolla headliners for this year are Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Gracie Abrams, TWICE, Luke Combs and RÜFÜS DU SOL. Other notable acts performing include Clairo, the Marías, Djo, Mk.gee, T-Pain, Remi Wolf, Magdalena Bay, the Dare, Ravyn Lenae and more, as well as Wild Rivers and Sofia Camara reppin' Canada.

Tickets will be available for presale — featuring the guaranteed lowest price on four-day passes — this Thursday (March 20) starting at 10 a.m. CT, and you can sign up for access here. Check out the full lineup details below.