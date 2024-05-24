News
More
Ontario YouTuber Drank His Own Sweat with 'Dune' Replica Filtering Suit
Morgan Spurlock, Director of 'Super Size Me,' Dead at 53
Amy Poehler Was Covered in Spaghetti on the Cover of a Yo La Tengo CD Single
Hank Azaria Forms Bruce Springsteen Cover Band
Matty Matheson's Michelin Guide Toronto Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
Hot Docs to Close Temporarily Due to "Urgent Financial Challenges"
Matthew Perry's Death Under Criminal Investigation
Pixar Lays Off 14 Percent of Workforce
Reviews
More
The Beach Boys' Disney+ Doc Is a Puff Piece That Skips the Interesting Bits
'Babes' Takes Baby Steps Toward Comedy Gold
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Is Satisfying Bonus Footage for 'Fury Road' Fans
'The Garfield Movie' Is as Mundane as Mondays
'Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A.' Is More Than Just a Music History Lesson
'Hit Man' Oughta Be a Hit, Man
'Saturday Night Live' Ended Season 49 Energetically, Despite Sabrina Carpenter's Decaf Performance
'IF' Only This Film Knew Whether It Was for Kids or Adults
Features
More
Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in May 2024
Owen Teague and Kevin Durand Bring Humanity to Simian Roles in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
The Beatles' Feature Films Ranked from Worst to Best
Jim Gaffigan Finds Fun in the "Absurdity of Humans"
Five Must-Sees at 2024's Toronto Comic Arts Festival
Christian Sparkes Hails Newfoundland's Stormy Influence on 'The King Tide': "People Are Very Creative in These Remote Places"
Jon Bon Jovi Reflects on His Star-Making Moment in 1980s Vancouver: "It Was the Wild West"
Celebrating 2024's Best New Canadian Directors
Streams
More
Watch the First Trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3
Célion Dion Will Do Anything to Return to the Stage in First Documentary Trailer
Here’s 'The Witcher' That No One Asked For
Eminem Executive-Produced Piracy Docuseries 'How Music Got Free' Gets First Trailer
Watch the 'Dune: Prophecy' Prequel Series' First Trailer
Watch All Four Man Ray Films Restored 100 Years After Their Release in 'Return to Reason' Trailer
Billy Corgan's Worlds Collide in the Trailer for Wrestling Reality Show 'Adventures in Carnyland'
Watch the Trailer for Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Concert Special