News

Ontario YouTuber Drank His Own Sweat with 'Dune' Replica Filtering Suit

Morgan Spurlock, Director of 'Super Size Me,' Dead at 53

Amy Poehler Was Covered in Spaghetti on the Cover of a Yo La Tengo CD Single

Hank Azaria Forms Bruce Springsteen Cover Band

Matty Matheson's Michelin Guide Toronto Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

Hot Docs to Close Temporarily Due to "Urgent Financial Challenges"

Matthew Perry's Death Under Criminal Investigation

Pixar Lays Off 14 Percent of Workforce

Reviews

The Beach Boys' Disney+ Doc Is a Puff Piece That Skips the Interesting Bits

'Babes' Takes Baby Steps Toward Comedy Gold

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Is Satisfying Bonus Footage for 'Fury Road' Fans

'The Garfield Movie' Is as Mundane as Mondays

'Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A.' Is More Than Just a Music History Lesson

'Hit Man' Oughta Be a Hit, Man

'Saturday Night Live' Ended Season 49 Energetically, Despite Sabrina Carpenter's Decaf Performance

'IF' Only This Film Knew Whether It Was for Kids or Adults

Features

Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in May 2024

Owen Teague and Kevin Durand Bring Humanity to Simian Roles in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

The Beatles' Feature Films Ranked from Worst to Best

Jim Gaffigan Finds Fun in the "Absurdity of Humans"

Five Must-Sees at 2024's Toronto Comic Arts Festival

Christian Sparkes Hails Newfoundland's Stormy Influence on 'The King Tide': "People Are Very Creative in These Remote Places"

Jon Bon Jovi Reflects on His Star-Making Moment in 1980s Vancouver: "It Was the Wild West"

Celebrating 2024's Best New Canadian Directors

Streams

Watch the First Trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3

Célion Dion Will Do Anything to Return to the Stage in First Documentary Trailer

Here’s 'The Witcher' That No One Asked For

Eminem Executive-Produced Piracy Docuseries 'How Music Got Free' Gets First Trailer

Watch the 'Dune: Prophecy' Prequel Series' First Trailer

Watch All Four Man Ray Films Restored 100 Years After Their Release in 'Return to Reason' Trailer

Billy Corgan's Worlds Collide in the Trailer for Wrestling Reality Show 'Adventures in Carnyland'

Watch the Trailer for Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Concert Special