Counting Crows are continuing their post-dreadlocks era by announcing a new album. Butter Miracle, the Complete Sweets! is out May 9 via BMG, and the single "Spaceman in Tulsa" is out now.

This is the expanded version of the band's 2021 EP Butter Miracle Suite One, the four songs of which reappear here. They're joined by five additional tracks, making this a full-length album.

"'Spaceman in Tulsa' is about metamorphosis — the way music breaks down who we were and spins us into something new," frontman Adam Duritz said in a statement about the new single. "It's about broken lives becoming something better."

Check out the video for "Spaceman in Tulsa" below. The album's tracklist is below that. It's available to pre-order here.



Butter Miracle, the Complete Sweets!:

1. With Love, from A-Z

2. Spaceman in Tulsa

3. Boxcars

4. Virginia Through the Rain

5. Under the Aurora

6. The Tall Grass

7. Elevator Boots

8. Angel of 14th Street

9. Bobby and the Rat-Kings