Billie Eilish has concluded the 2024 leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour on Saturday evening, finishing a five-night residency at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. If bringing out Charli XCX on night three for a debut performance of their "Guess" remix wasn't enough, Eilish serenaded the sold-out crowd with a performance of "O Holy Night" at the final show.

"I'm not religious at all, I just love Christmas so much," Eilish shared with her audience.

At her other Kia Forum shows, Eilish performed other Christmas classics, including "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Silver Bells," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Silent Night." The aforementioned Christmas song had been performed around "Ocean Eyes" and "Lovely" in the setlist, and Eilish performed a medley of the two songs as well as "Bored" and "idontwannabeyouanymore" for the final show.

The 2025 leg of the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour will kick off in February in Brisbane, Australia.

Watch Eilish's cover below.