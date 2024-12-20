In a surprise to no one, mega-perfectionist SZA has postponed the release of SOS Deluxe (also possibly called LANA), which was set to drop last night at midnight. Instead, the new album (which reportedly includes 15 new tracks) is arriving sometime this morning as SZA "gets [her] mixes right lol."

UPDATE (12/20, 2:17 p.m. ET): SZA's manager, Punch, says SOS De-LANA will be released at 12 p.m. PT. "It's my fault," he wrote on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

UPDATE (12/20, 4:16 p.m. ET): You can now hear the album here.

While we wait for that, however, SZA has shared the Ben Stiller-starring video for new song "Drive," which finds the actor driving along a dark highway lip syncing SZA's voice before disappearing into the night.

Of course, in classic SZA fashion, a new music video means two new songs, and we get a brief taste of another new track as a bug-faced alien SZA writhes in a field of tall grass.

