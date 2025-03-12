It's already been a pretty massive 2025 for SZA, who ended the year prior by (finally) releasing SOS Deluxe: LANA. So far, she's won a Grammy, had a box office success with the Keke Palmer buddy comedy One of Them Days (plus Severance is back, SZA's really into Severance), and performed at the Super Bowl with Kendrick Lamar — who she'll join on a co-headlining a stadium tour starting next month.

These exciting projects were just some of the topics covered in the artist's appearance on last night's (March 11) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during an interview wherein host Jimmy Kimmel boldly asked the question that has been on all of our minds since it was announced that the Grand National Tour would in fact be (slightly) international and include two Toronto concerts.

"Are you worried about that at all?" The host asked, to which SZA quickly threw out an Uno reverse card: "Are you worried about it?"

"I'm not worried about it," Kimmel answered. "I wouldn't be either," SZA replied. "I think it's going to be so fun. Are you going to come?"

The host continued to press, "But what if you-know-who shows up to the show in Toronto?"

"Who knows who?" the artist asked, feigning confusion quite convincingly before erupting in a little nervous laughter. Well played, SZA.

Somehow, all of that happened without Drake's name even being mentioned. You can watch the full interview below.