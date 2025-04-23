The 2025 edition of Riot Fest is returning to Chicago's Douglass Park from September 19 to 21, and organizers have now announced the full lineup.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the punk and alternative-leaning festival is going big with headliners blink-182, Weezer and Green Day.

This year's lineup features more than 90 acts across multiple stages, spanning punk, emo, hardcore, indie, hip-hop and nearly everything in between. Among the names joining the bill are Jack White, the Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Rico Nasty, IDLES, Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Knocked Loose, Citizen, Touché Amoré, the Wonder Years, the Front Bottoms, Panchiko, Lambrini Girls, Samiam and many more.

Tickets start at $299.98 USD for a three-day general admission pass, with tiered options available up to the Deluxe+ pass priced at $1,499.98.

Check out the full lineup below.