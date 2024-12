The updates can finally end — SZA's new album SOS Deluxe: LANA, has arrived. The expanded version of her world-dominating 2022 record sees 15 new tracks added to the record's front end, making for a 38 song album.

The new songs include "Drive," which just got a Ben Stiller-starring video, "30 for 30" featuring SZA's future tour mate Kendrick Lamar, plus titles like "Diamond Boy," "Crybaby," "Scorsese Baby Daddy" and more.

Listen to the album below.