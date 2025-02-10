Well, he did it — Kendrick Lamar performed the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, and he mocked Drake's lawsuit before getting the audience to yell along with the "A Minor" lyric from "Not Like Us."

In the midst of a medley of songs, Lamar said, "I want to perform their favourite song, but you know they love to sue." A brief snippet of the "Not Like Us" beat then played in a clear nod to Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group, but Lamar instead launched into "Luther" (featuring a guest appearance from SZA).

A few minutes later, however, he did indeed play "Not Like Us." This included the lyric, "Say Drake, I hear you like them young." He censored the "certified pedophiles" line, but delivered the infamous "A Minor" taunt, and the fans at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans loudly yelled along. Lamar even wore a chain necklace with a lowercase "a," possibly in an allusion to "A Minor."

The performance featured Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam. Lamar also brought out Serena Williams, who is rumoured to have dated Drake back in 2011, to dance. Watch it below.

"Not Like Us" earned Lamar five Grammy Awards — and Drake still doesn't seem to understand why he lost the feud.