Exclaim! named Addison Rae's "Diet Pepsi" as one of the best songs of 2024, and I have a core memory of watching a couple of really drunk girls sing it at karaoke and feeling deeply inspired, as though that's exactly what the TikToker-turned-pop star makes music for. It's a beautiful thing!

Rae has been teasing her debut album for a while now, following up her first hit with a string of recent singles: "Aquamarine," "High Fashion," and "Headphones On." When she made a guest appearance during Arca's set at the first weekend of Coachella, the Rae had "June 6th" written across her underwear, effectively announcing the album's release date.

Now, Rae's album has a title: Addison. Indeed arriving June 6 via Columbia Records, the 12-track record is now available for pre-order. According to the product description, Addison is "the first and last album by Addison Rae," and was written and produced by the artist, Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd.