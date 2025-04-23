Voivod looked back on their 40-year career by re-recording some of their own songs for 2023's Morgöth Tales, but now they're setting their sights on the future as they prep a video game, biographical book, documentary film and new album.

The game is called Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior, and it's being made in collaboration with indie game developer Chaosmonger Studio. A press release describes the project like this: "This retro-inspired action-adventure game places players in the role of the Voivod — a post-apocalyptic warrior guided by his disembodied mind, Nothingface — as he battles through warped landscapes, biomechanical mutants, and fragments of his lost consciousness. The game will feature pixel-art visuals, fast-paced gameplay, and a narrative rooted deeply in the band's concept albums, with creative input and participation from all current members."

The game's soundtrack features Voivod's music recreated as '90s-style 16-bit electronic tracks with "a fusion of metal and retro gaming energy." A Kickstarter for the game has launched today. Watch a trailer below.

Meanwhile, the band are currently in the studio working on a concept album combining sci-fi, social commentary and the band's signature metal stylings. Both the game and album are loosely slated for a 2026 release.

Sooner than that, the band will release two biographical works in 2025: Always Moving — The Strange Multiverse of Voïvod, a career-spanning book by journalist Jeff Wagner, will be out this summer, and a documentary called Voïvod: We Are Connected by director Felipe Belalcazar will follow later in the year.