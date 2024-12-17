SZA fans have been waiting about as long as Severance fans for a return, and both portions of that Venn Diagram are finally getting what they want.

SZA is dropping the deluxe version of SOS, (which is also called Lana? It's still slightly unclear) this Friday, and she announced the impending release with some help from Ben Stiller, who SZA loves.

If you've been following SZA on social media for the past few years you know she loves Severance, the psychological mystery that Stiller created for Apple TV+.

She's been tweeting about the show since 2022, and earlier this year, she aired her frustration at the second season's slow approach, writing, "Was tryna be polite but I really need a new season of severance right the fuck now ."

Stiller responded with "Ok ok got it," and he delivered — when the Severance season two trailer dropped earlier this month, Stiller tagged SZA in the announcement.

Now, it's all come full circle, as Stiller is featured in new teasers for "Drive," a song that'll appear on SOS Deluxe.

Check out one of the teasers below.



