Good news if your outtie enjoys excellent television: Severance has officially been renewed for a third season at Apple TV+.

Coinciding with the launch of the Season 2 finale on the streaming service today, CEO Tim Cook broke the news via a social media exchange with director and executive producer Ben Stiller, writing, "Season 3 of Severance is available upon request. - Tim C."

In its second season, Severance has surpassed Ted Lasso to become the most-watched series ever on Apple TV+. While the streamer has not yet revealed a timeline for the arrival of Season 3, Stiller recently promised fans on an episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast that "the plan is definitely not" to make people wait another three years between seasons.