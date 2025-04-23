Canadian rock guy Bryan Adams has announced a North American tour. The Roll with the Punches tour will be coming to 19 Canadian cities in the late summer and fall of 2025 in support of Adams's upcoming album of the same name.

Adams will kick off the tour in BC in September and head east, making his way to the Atlantic coast by mid-October before heading south in the US. Adams said in a statement, "I'm so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll with the Punches tour. We'll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album."

Nearly all of the Canadian shows are with the Sheepdogs, although the Kelowna date is with Amanda Marshall. See the schedule below.

Following some credit card presales next week, tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (May 2) at 10 a.m. local time.

Bryan Adams 2025 Tour Dates:

05/08 Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

05/09 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

05/10 Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

05/11 Aberdeen, UK - P&J Live

05/13 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

05/15 London, UK - The O2

05/16 Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena

05/17 Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

05/18 Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE

05/20 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

05/21 Belfast, UK - The SSE Arena

05/23 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

09/11 Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre *

09/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

09/13 Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre *

09/23 Prince George, BC - CN Centre *

09/24 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place +

09/26 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome +

09/27 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

09/28 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre *

09/29 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

10/02 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre *

10/03 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

10/04 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *

10/05 Windsor, ON - Caesars *

10/07 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre *

10/08 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

10/09 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre *

10/11 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre *

10/12 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *

10/15 St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre *

10/25 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

10/26 Boston, MA - TD Garden ^

10/29 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center ^

10/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ^

11/01 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena ^

11/02 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena ^

11/03 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena ^

11/05 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center ^

11/06 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena ^

11/07 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena ^

11/09 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live ^

11/10 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena ^

11/13 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center ^

11/15 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena ^

11/16 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena ^

11/18 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum ^

11/19 San Jose, CA - SAP Center ^

11/21 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/22 Portland, OR - Moda Center ^

11/24 Denver, CO - Ball Arena ^

11/26 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center ^



* with the Sheepdogs

+ with Amanda Marshall

^ with Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo