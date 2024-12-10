A few days ago, SZA posted some studio photos intimating that she was working on the deluxe version of SOS, her record-smashing 2022 sophomore album. She didn't mention anything about the much-anticipated Lana, her supposed follow-up to SOS.

As it turns out, those two projects are the same thing. Yesterday, SZA posted a new teaser implying that Lana and SOS Deluxe are actually one project, and it sounds like it's dropping soon.

In the teaser clip, SZA squats in the woods to pee while a new song — sampling the Isley Brothers' "Voyage to Atlantis" — plays in the background. At the end, the title Lana appears above SOS Deluxe. SZA's Instagram caption reads, "Clock starts now. Happy anniversary."

Sounds like we'll be hearing some new SZA songs on her upcoming stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar.

Check out the teaser below.