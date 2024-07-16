At this point, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is near inescapable, a precise blow to purported pop rap infallibility that is slowly being adopted as an anti-Canada anthem. Now, if you've worn it out on streaming platforms or watched its music video a few too many times, you can turn your attention to a video game inspired by Lamar's Drake diss track.

Not Like Us: The Game lands online from game designer Richie Branson, and its gameplay was inspired by the moment of Lamar's "Not Like Us" visual in which he smashes up an owl piñata.

In the game, users reenact that moment by playing as a Lamar-styled sprite wielding a baseball bat, swinging at owls (with a "wop" appearing with each successful smash) while a chiptune version of Mustard's instrumental plays.

The higher the user's score, the less time they have to locate the bird. "I intentionally made the game spike in difficulty above 17, so any score 18 and above should be celebrated," Branson explained on X.

Branson describes himself in game credits as "just a random brotha who designed games for Bleacher Report and worked for Epic Games as a game designer on a little game called Fortnite. This game is a free love letter to video games and hip-hop."

Play Not Like Us: The Game here.



