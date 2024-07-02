Drake Adds Fuel to the "Not Like Us" Fake Streams Rumours

We're not out of the woods quite yet — the Kendrick Lamar/Drake beef has still not been squashed. This feud has not only led to chart-topping diss tracks (on Kendrick's side, of course), but also hacked phone numbers, an explanation from Chet Hanks, and even Toronto catching a few strays. After Lamar performed his diss track "Not Like Us" five times in a row at his Juneteenth Pop Out concert last month, things seemed to have calmed down between the two rappers.

However, after some attempted damage control to his reputation that was the "Hey There Delilah" remix, Drake has made it clear that he's still mad; and, to be fair, having an entire stadium calling you a pedophile is not really something you can walk off in a month. His rebuttal strategy has so far involved posting shady comments and Instagram Stories. More recently, Drake set up camp in online streamer Trainwrecktv's Kick stream, and seemingly accused Kendrick of certifying fake streams of "Not Like Us" on Spotify.

The rapper commented, "Hey pragmatic can we take it back to 2022... can you backdoor Eddie like Spotify backdoored the streams for that one song from that one guy."

"Not Like Us" has faced accusations from Drake fans of using bots to create fake streams, but these claims remain purely speculative, debunked, or dismissed entirely, as HotNewHipHop points out. Even if bots were used, it's safe to say that any songs that came out of this feud were going to be hits.

The ball is now back in Kendrick's court.