The woes continue for pop rap superstar turned music industry punching bag Drake, who can't even get through an Oscars broadcast without being reminded of his humiliating defeat at the hands of Kendrick Lamar.

During the Academy Awards last night (March 2), host Conan O'Brien told the audience, "Well, we're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile."

He added, "Don't worry, I'm lawyered up," referring to Drake's litigious approach to dealing with getting crushed in a rap beef.

While Drake had the worst night, Anora had the best one, taking home prizes for Best Picture, Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Actress (Mikey Madison) and Best Film Editing. Read Exclaim!'s interview with Baker and Madison here.