Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke has been big mad at Exclaim! cover stars Spiritbox ever since they dropped off his band's tour in 2023, and he just reignited the beef with a slew of tweets flaming the band for their new album, Tsunami Sea.

No stranger to internet fights, Radke responded to a tweet that posited, "Tsunami Sea > [Falling in Reverse's] Popular Monster," saying, "Bro that shit is fucking ASS. So tired of [y'all] glazing mediocrity. SHIT IS GARBAGE." Surely an unbiased take!

Further proving there's no way he is simply jealous of the Victoria, BC-hailing band's recent success, Radke continued, "[Y'all] nominating that shit for a Grammy is unacceptable. Straight up fucking garbage. Gloves are off [Bring Me the Horizon's] Oli Sykes is lying to all of you saying it's good I promise you none of these clowns are ever being honest to the fans I'm tired of the lies."

When a Twitter user responded to Radke's diss calling the album "one of the most polished over the top production albuns [sic] in the bands [sic] career," the musician continued playing it cool, adding, "I spent my entire life writing hit fucking songs and mixing. This shit is fucking garbage. Objectively bad. Mix is terrible. Period plain and simple. [Songwriting] is awful terrible melodies. My opinion is the truth. None of these people will ever admit it. But in my DM's they all agree."

Spiritbox, meanwhile, remain publicly unbothered.